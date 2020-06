Amenities

Top floor duplex condo in East Cambridge. Large eat in kitchen and separate dining room, laundry room and a master bedroom on the first floor offer privacy for the other two bedrooms and bath upstairs. Plenty of storage space, with an extra room for possible offices. Proximity to MIT, Kendall Sq., CambridgeSide Mall, Lechmere, local shops and services along Cambridge Street. Kitchen appliances will be updated. Available July 1st.



Terms: One year lease