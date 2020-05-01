71 Martin St. 34S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unit 34S Available 07/01/20 * JULY * 1 BR on QUIET STREET near HARVARD SQ. * - Property Id: 266153



*** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***

(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)

PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND

it to YOU.



Available JULY 1.



CAMBRIDGE.

Between HARVARD SQUARE & PORTER SQUARE.



1 BEDROOM on QUIET STREET 2 Blocks from MASS. AVE.



LARGE & SUNNY LIVING ROOM & BEDROOM.



HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.

HARDWOOD FLOORS Throughout.

ON-SITE LAUNDRY.



WALK to: The T, All The RESTAURANTS & SHOPS of HARVARD SQ. & PORTER SQ.,

and HARVARD U.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266153

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858930)