Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Good-sized one-bedroom on the high first floor in a quiet rear corner of the building. Large central hall good for dining area or study. Generous EIK with new stainless-steel appliances, new floor and on the schedule for cabinet upgrade and granite counter this year. (Reference #130073)