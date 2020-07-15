70 Willow St.

Amenities

TOTAL REMODEL OF A Condo Grade Apartment -6 room / 3 Bedrooms & Study/one bathroom -All hardwood floor throughout (with Brand New Hardwood floor in Kitchen) -Beautiful New Kitchen with New Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops and separate pantry -Beautiful Bathroom with New Granite Top Vanity & Italian Tile Floor -All Bedrooms are Large Sizes -High Ceilings with some original details -All Beautiful New Glass Lighting through-out -FREE Laundry in Basement -Easy to get to Kendall Sq. -Parking Available For Monthly Fee



Terms: One year lease