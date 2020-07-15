All apartments in Cambridge
70 Willow St.

70 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 Willow Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Amenities

TOTAL REMODEL OF A Condo Grade Apartment -6 room / 3 Bedrooms & Study/one bathroom -All hardwood floor throughout (with Brand New Hardwood floor in Kitchen) -Beautiful New Kitchen with New Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops and separate pantry -Beautiful Bathroom with New Granite Top Vanity & Italian Tile Floor -All Bedrooms are Large Sizes -High Ceilings with some original details -All Beautiful New Glass Lighting through-out -FREE Laundry in Basement -Easy to get to Kendall Sq. -Parking Available For Monthly Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Willow St. have any available units?
70 Willow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Willow St. have?
Some of 70 Willow St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Willow St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Willow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Willow St. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Willow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 70 Willow St. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Willow St. offers parking.
Does 70 Willow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Willow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Willow St. have a pool?
No, 70 Willow St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Willow St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Willow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Willow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Willow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
