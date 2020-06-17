All apartments in Cambridge
7 Marcella St Unit 2
7 Marcella St Unit 2

7 Marcella Street · (617) 429-9425
Location

7 Marcella Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move right in renovated two-bedroom condo with Parking! Sun-drenched floor through unit, large eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Features include: updated bathroom, large closets, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern light fixtures, and replacement windows. Large private deck. Large storage in basement with private laundry. On a tree-lined, one-way street less than one block from Donnelly Field. Within close proximity to Lechmere and Kendall Sq for easy access to downtown Boston, MIT, Harvard, convenient shops, grocery stores, trendy cafes, and restaurants. Pet friendly. Parking can be rented for additional $100/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have any available units?
7 Marcella St Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have?
Some of 7 Marcella St Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Marcella St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Marcella St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Marcella St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Marcella St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Marcella St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
