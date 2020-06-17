7 Marcella St Unit 2

Amenities

Move right in renovated two-bedroom condo with Parking! Sun-drenched floor through unit, large eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Features include: updated bathroom, large closets, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern light fixtures, and replacement windows. Large private deck. Large storage in basement with private laundry. On a tree-lined, one-way street less than one block from Donnelly Field. Within close proximity to Lechmere and Kendall Sq for easy access to downtown Boston, MIT, Harvard, convenient shops, grocery stores, trendy cafes, and restaurants. Pet friendly. Parking can be rented for additional $100/mo.