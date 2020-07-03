Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

65 Walden Street Apt #2R, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bed/1 bath (2nd floor, rear unit) - All modern updates (kitchen and bath) - Heat/hot water included (tenant pays for electricity) - Hardwood floors - Free use of laundry machines in-unit - Street parking (off-street spots for rent/2 available) - Email/call or text for virtual video AVAILABLE EITHER NOW OR FOR 9/1/2020 [ Published 14-Jul-20 / ID 3625430 ]