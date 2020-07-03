All apartments in Cambridge
65 Walden Street.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:53 PM

65 Walden Street

65 Walden Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
65 Walden Street Apt #2R, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bed/1 bath (2nd floor, rear unit) - All modern updates (kitchen and bath) - Heat/hot water included (tenant pays for electricity) - Hardwood floors - Free use of laundry machines in-unit - Street parking (off-street spots for rent/2 available) - Email/call or text for virtual video AVAILABLE EITHER NOW OR FOR 9/1/2020 [ Published 14-Jul-20 / ID 3625430 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 65 Walden Street have any available units?
65 Walden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 65 Walden Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 Walden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Walden Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 Walden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 65 Walden Street offer parking?
No, 65 Walden Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 Walden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Walden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Walden Street have a pool?
No, 65 Walden Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 Walden Street have accessible units?
No, 65 Walden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Walden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Walden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Walden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Walden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

