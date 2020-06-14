All apartments in Cambridge
Cambridge, MA
61 Huron Avenue
61 Huron Avenue

61 Huron Avenue · (781) 704-3193
Location

61 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Simply stunning gut renovation of this quintessential Cambridge home at the base of Avon Hill. Chef's kitchen is showcased with a 14' marble waterfall island with seating for 8. Wolf & Bosch appliances include double oven, cooktop and integrated fridge. Fresh and modern, the open concept first floor brings light from all sides of the home and offers a flexible floor plan. Master bedroom on the 2nd floor features an en suite bath with dual sinks, ceramic tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, ceramic tile bath with tub, and laundry complete second floor. Finished attic is a great bonus space which is easily made into a playroom, den, home office or just added storage. In-law/au pair potential in basement - inquire for more details. Private, fenced yard with gardens and patio area. Private driveway parking. Less than 1 mile to the heart of Cambridge including Harvard Square, Harvard/Harvard Law School, Radcliffe, Porter Square and Huron Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Huron Avenue have any available units?
61 Huron Avenue has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Huron Avenue have?
Some of 61 Huron Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Huron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Huron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 61 Huron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Huron Avenue does offer parking.
Does 61 Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Huron Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
