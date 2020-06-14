61 Huron Avenue

Amenities

Simply stunning gut renovation of this quintessential Cambridge home at the base of Avon Hill. Chef's kitchen is showcased with a 14' marble waterfall island with seating for 8. Wolf & Bosch appliances include double oven, cooktop and integrated fridge. Fresh and modern, the open concept first floor brings light from all sides of the home and offers a flexible floor plan. Master bedroom on the 2nd floor features an en suite bath with dual sinks, ceramic tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, ceramic tile bath with tub, and laundry complete second floor. Finished attic is a great bonus space which is easily made into a playroom, den, home office or just added storage. In-law/au pair potential in basement - inquire for more details. Private, fenced yard with gardens and patio area. Private driveway parking. Less than 1 mile to the heart of Cambridge including Harvard Square, Harvard/Harvard Law School, Radcliffe, Porter Square and Huron Village.