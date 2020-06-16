All apartments in Cambridge
Cambridge, MA
50 Market Street
50 Market Street

50 Market Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

50 Market Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Kendall Square - Furnished, newly rebuilt 3 bed 2.5 bath detached townhome, gut renovated in 2017, with front paved patio area / parking within walk to the Tech hub, MIT, Central and Inman square. Front to back open plan concept living / dining with French doors to common rear patio and a beautiful U-shape kitchen fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and quartz tops. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and large closets - separated by a mosaic tiled bathroom with deep soaking tub. Lower level offers a family/ tv room, a stacked W/D and a 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Energy efficiency with gas radiator heating, radiant heat on LL and mini split systems for cooling. Front paved area is private, rear is common. Avail unfurnished or furnished (Crate and Barrel furniture) for 9/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Market Street have any available units?
50 Market Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Market Street have?
Some of 50 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 50 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 50 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Market Street have a pool?
No, 50 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
