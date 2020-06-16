50 Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Kendall Square - Furnished, newly rebuilt 3 bed 2.5 bath detached townhome, gut renovated in 2017, with front paved patio area / parking within walk to the Tech hub, MIT, Central and Inman square. Front to back open plan concept living / dining with French doors to common rear patio and a beautiful U-shape kitchen fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and quartz tops. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and large closets - separated by a mosaic tiled bathroom with deep soaking tub. Lower level offers a family/ tv room, a stacked W/D and a 3rd bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Energy efficiency with gas radiator heating, radiant heat on LL and mini split systems for cooling. Front paved area is private, rear is common. Avail unfurnished or furnished (Crate and Barrel furniture) for 9/1