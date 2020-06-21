All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

5 Garden Ct.

5 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet, lovely two-bedroom, one-bath apartment in desirable Observatory Hill neighborhood, next to Harvard Observatory and Radcliffe Quad. Steps to Hi-Rise Bakery, Formaggio Kitchen, and shops and restaurants of Huron Village. Short walk to Harvard Square, Porter Square, and Fresh Pond. Blocks from bus lines 72, 74, 75, and 78 directly to Harvard Square Red Line station. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby. Many high-end features and upgrades: newly remodeled bathroom; kitchen with granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, and new flooring; central air-conditioning and forced-air heat with Nest wifi-enabled climate control; custom closets in all rooms; recessed lighting; replacement double-paned, insulated windows and custom blinds; ceiling fan in bedroom; hardwood floors; private storage in basement. Windows look out on common gardens. (Hot water also included.) Unit Features: Laundry Access; On-Street Parking; Pets Considered with deposit (Cats, Dogs); Air Conditioning; Dishwasher; Garbage Disposal; Hardwood Floors; Microwave; Shared Yard/Garden; Smoke-Free; Storage Space Included. Lease Information: 12 month lease. Security: Dead-Bolt Locks; Exterior Lighting; Intercom System. Utilities Included In Rent: Recycling/Trash Removal; Snow Removal; Water/Sewer.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Garden Ct. have any available units?
5 Garden Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Garden Ct. have?
Some of 5 Garden Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Garden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Garden Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Garden Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Garden Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 5 Garden Ct. offer parking?
No, 5 Garden Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Garden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Garden Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Garden Ct. have a pool?
No, 5 Garden Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Garden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5 Garden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Garden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Garden Ct. has units with dishwashers.
