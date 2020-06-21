5 Garden Ct.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Quiet, lovely two-bedroom, one-bath apartment in desirable Observatory Hill neighborhood, next to Harvard Observatory and Radcliffe Quad. Steps to Hi-Rise Bakery, Formaggio Kitchen, and shops and restaurants of Huron Village. Short walk to Harvard Square, Porter Square, and Fresh Pond. Blocks from bus lines 72, 74, 75, and 78 directly to Harvard Square Red Line station. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's nearby. Many high-end features and upgrades: newly remodeled bathroom; kitchen with granite countertops, Bosch dishwasher, and new flooring; central air-conditioning and forced-air heat with Nest wifi-enabled climate control; custom closets in all rooms; recessed lighting; replacement double-paned, insulated windows and custom blinds; ceiling fan in bedroom; hardwood floors; private storage in basement. Windows look out on common gardens. (Hot water also included.) Unit Features: Laundry Access; On-Street Parking; Pets Considered with deposit (Cats, Dogs); Air Conditioning; Dishwasher; Garbage Disposal; Hardwood Floors; Microwave; Shared Yard/Garden; Smoke-Free; Storage Space Included. Lease Information: 12 month lease. Security: Dead-Bolt Locks; Exterior Lighting; Intercom System. Utilities Included In Rent: Recycling/Trash Removal; Snow Removal; Water/Sewer.



Terms: One year lease