Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This 1892 Revival house is a quintessential Cambridge home located on a side street located between vibrant Central and Harvard Square and the Charles River and only 8 min to the Red Line. 35 Magee is a peaceful retreat from the nearby bustle. Large great room very high ceilings hardwood floors and architectural detail throughout. Its large windows evoke the charm of its period while recent updates and astute care give it contemporary comforts. Step to the rear of the house and into the thoughtfully cared for flower and vegetable garden and patio offer options for outdoor enjoyment. Leave your car and enjoy nearby parks restaurants artisan coffee and spinning studios. Location: The busy administrative and commercial hub of Central and Harvard Square a walk along Charles River. Area is home to Cambridge's historic City Hall and local government offices its main Post Office and scores of shops services bars and indie/experimental music venues. The neighborhood is also the epicenter of Cambridge's foodie renaissance boasting acclaimed restaurants trendy wine merchants and New England's best ice cream. A mix of apartment buildings and single- and multi-family homes reside just off of the main commercial axis of Mass Ave and these blocks reflect the area's vibrant diverse multi-generational residents and their interests.