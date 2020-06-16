375 Western Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Top floor sunny 1 bedroom on Western Ave located near Riverside, Cambridgeport, and Central Square. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, a shared back porch, plenty of closets, and an AC wall unit. There is also a small room off the bedroom, big enough for a desk, walk-in closet, or storage! Close to Harvard, HBS, MIT, BU, Charles River, grocery stores, restaurants, and the red line. This unit comes furnished for a short or long term rental, or option for unfurnished for long term rental. Coin-operated laundry and private storage is in the basement. Available for June or July! Cats are allowed for a fee. 3D tour and floor plan are available! (Reference #142736)