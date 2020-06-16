All apartments in Cambridge
375 Western Ave

375 Western Avenue · (617) 401-9292
Location

375 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Top floor sunny 1 bedroom on Western Ave located near Riverside, Cambridgeport, and Central Square. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, a shared back porch, plenty of closets, and an AC wall unit. There is also a small room off the bedroom, big enough for a desk, walk-in closet, or storage! Close to Harvard, HBS, MIT, BU, Charles River, grocery stores, restaurants, and the red line. This unit comes furnished for a short or long term rental, or option for unfurnished for long term rental. Coin-operated laundry and private storage is in the basement. Available for June or July! Cats are allowed for a fee. 3D tour and floor plan are available! (Reference #142736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Western Ave have any available units?
375 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Western Ave have?
Some of 375 Western Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
375 Western Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 375 Western Ave offer parking?
No, 375 Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 375 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 375 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 375 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 375 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 Western Ave has units with dishwashers.
