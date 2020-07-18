All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

351 Western Ave

351 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

351 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/2020. Renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath apartment in Riverside Neighborhood. Walking distance to HBS, Harvard Sq, Central Square T and close to BU. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's is just a block away. Newer bath and kitchen with SS appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops. Just minutes from a newly refurbished park and the river for biking, jogging and rowing. Rent includes heat and hot water. Tenants pays electricity and cable/internet. Parking is $150 per month. One available. Apartment is currently leased through 08/31/2020. Virtual showings only, videos available. Income, credit score and references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Western Ave have any available units?
351 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Western Ave have?
Some of 351 Western Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 351 Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 351 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 351 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 351 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Western Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 351 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Western Ave has units with dishwashers.
