351 Western Ave

Amenities
Available 09/01/2020. Renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath apartment in Riverside Neighborhood. Walking distance to HBS, Harvard Sq, Central Square T and close to BU. Whole Foods and Trader Joe's is just a block away. Newer bath and kitchen with SS appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops. Just minutes from a newly refurbished park and the river for biking, jogging and rowing. Rent includes heat and hot water. Tenants pays electricity and cable/internet. Parking is $150 per month. One available. Apartment is currently leased through 08/31/2020. Virtual showings only, videos available. Income, credit score and references required.