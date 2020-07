Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

The spacious unit is on 1F with big windows and very high ceiling. Clean and well maintained. Conveniently located at Central Square area with access to shops, restaurants and Whole Foods Markets. Quick walk to MIT and Harvard campus. Currently 2 bedrooms but can be configured into 3 bedrooms if requested.