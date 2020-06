Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Available July 1. Includes heat and hot water. Includes one garage parking space. This is a great multi level two bed with kitchen partially open onto living dining area. Patio for entertaining and grassy area beyond. Kitchen has dishwasher. Both bedrooms fit queen beds. This will rent very very fast. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting first for fastest response. 857.891.1550.



Terms: One year lease