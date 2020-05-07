Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Available August 15 or Sept 1. PRICE JUST CUT $500 per month. ncludes heat and hot water. On the most popular street in Cambridge. All appliances will be stainless. Spectacular sun from an abundance of windows facing south in this classic Harlow building unit. On a tree-lined street in the Radcliffe neighborhood this light-filled condominium features high ceilings, warm hardwood floors and walls of windows in every room. The dining room is easily converted to a bedroom with French doors, but can also function separately as a dining room if a single person or couple rents the unit. There are 2 more bedrooms plus a study! The spacious entry hall leads into an open living room with a working fireplace, (must be inspected), and a kitchen. A separate hallway leads to the remaining bedrooms and bathroom, creating a lovely sense of privacy. This building has an on-site superintendent, common laundry, bike room and private storage space in basement, plus outdoor common space. Location: diagonally across from Radcliffe Quad. Rated "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by Walk Score, 32 Shepard is a 12 minute walk to Harvard Square and a 10 minute walk to Porter Square, both providing lots of the best restaurants and shops the area has to offer. Please call or text Connie r.e., first for fastest response at 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease