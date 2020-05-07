All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

32 Shepard

32 Shepard Street · No Longer Available
Location

32 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
bike storage
some paid utils
Available August 15 or Sept 1. PRICE JUST CUT $500 per month. ncludes heat and hot water. On the most popular street in Cambridge. All appliances will be stainless. Spectacular sun from an abundance of windows facing south in this classic Harlow building unit. On a tree-lined street in the Radcliffe neighborhood this light-filled condominium features high ceilings, warm hardwood floors and walls of windows in every room. The dining room is easily converted to a bedroom with French doors, but can also function separately as a dining room if a single person or couple rents the unit. There are 2 more bedrooms plus a study! The spacious entry hall leads into an open living room with a working fireplace, (must be inspected), and a kitchen. A separate hallway leads to the remaining bedrooms and bathroom, creating a lovely sense of privacy. This building has an on-site superintendent, common laundry, bike room and private storage space in basement, plus outdoor common space. Location: diagonally across from Radcliffe Quad. Rated "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by Walk Score, 32 Shepard is a 12 minute walk to Harvard Square and a 10 minute walk to Porter Square, both providing lots of the best restaurants and shops the area has to offer. Please call or text Connie r.e., first for fastest response at 857.891.1550

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Shepard have any available units?
32 Shepard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Shepard have?
Some of 32 Shepard's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Shepard currently offering any rent specials?
32 Shepard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Shepard pet-friendly?
No, 32 Shepard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 32 Shepard offer parking?
No, 32 Shepard does not offer parking.
Does 32 Shepard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Shepard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Shepard have a pool?
No, 32 Shepard does not have a pool.
Does 32 Shepard have accessible units?
No, 32 Shepard does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Shepard have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Shepard does not have units with dishwashers.
