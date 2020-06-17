All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 32 Chatham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
32 Chatham Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

32 Chatham Street

32 Chatham Street · (508) 887-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Mid-Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

32 Chatham Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
32 Chatham Street Apt #1A, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Great deal! Video Tour Available! Beautiful 3.5 bedroom apartment in the heart of Harvard Square, walking distance to shops, restaurants, and Red Line. Cats okay. Heat and hot water included in rent. It can be used as a 4 bedroom! Contact Andy for details. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3574978 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Chatham Street have any available units?
32 Chatham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 32 Chatham Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Chatham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Chatham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Chatham Street is pet friendly.
Does 32 Chatham Street offer parking?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Chatham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Chatham Street have a pool?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Chatham Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Chatham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Chatham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Chatham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 Chatham Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity