Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

318 Rindge

318 Rindge Avenue · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops and MORE! Easy Walk or Bus to Davis Square as well. Great for Commuters. Hop right on the Highway very quickly! 2 underground Parking Included IN THIS PRICE!! Laundry in Unit. Central Heat & A/C. Lovely Porch to Relax on. HUGE walk-in Closet. Two Nicely Separated Bedrooms one being a spacious Master. Stainless Steel and Gas Appliances. Everything is in Great Condition. MOVE IN Ready! Take a load off and relax in this Easy Living Condo.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Rindge have any available units?
318 Rindge has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Rindge have?
Some of 318 Rindge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Rindge currently offering any rent specials?
318 Rindge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Rindge pet-friendly?
No, 318 Rindge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 318 Rindge offer parking?
Yes, 318 Rindge does offer parking.
Does 318 Rindge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Rindge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Rindge have a pool?
No, 318 Rindge does not have a pool.
Does 318 Rindge have accessible units?
No, 318 Rindge does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Rindge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Rindge has units with dishwashers.
