318 Rindge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops and MORE! Easy Walk or Bus to Davis Square as well. Great for Commuters. Hop right on the Highway very quickly! 2 underground Parking Included IN THIS PRICE!! Laundry in Unit. Central Heat & A/C. Lovely Porch to Relax on. HUGE walk-in Closet. Two Nicely Separated Bedrooms one being a spacious Master. Stainless Steel and Gas Appliances. Everything is in Great Condition. MOVE IN Ready! Take a load off and relax in this Easy Living Condo.



Terms: One year lease