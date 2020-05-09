All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 30 upland Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
30 upland Rd.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 PM

30 upland Rd.

30 Upland Road · (617) 901-9518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bike storage
APARTMENT IS VACANT AND IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE POSSIBLE. VIDEO and MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE, PLEASE INQUIRE. A fantastic one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, just a quick walk to Porter Square and T station. Just a block away you will find great coffee shops, restaurants full size grocery store, gyms and all the conveniences for day to day living. Take a walk to Davis Square for a movie or to meet friends at one of the many restaurants. Harvard Square and Harvard University is a short distance down Massachusetts Avenue. The apartment is pristine, fully renovated and offers an updated kitchen with nice cabinets, newer appliances including built-in microwave. Details include large windows, open floor plan, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Apartment has air conditioning and the heat and hot water is included in rent. Please inquire for additional information. Photos are of like unit in building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 upland Rd. have any available units?
30 upland Rd. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 upland Rd. have?
Some of 30 upland Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 upland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
30 upland Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 upland Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 30 upland Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 30 upland Rd. offer parking?
No, 30 upland Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 30 upland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 upland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 upland Rd. have a pool?
No, 30 upland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 30 upland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 30 upland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 upland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 upland Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30 upland Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity