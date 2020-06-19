297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave

Amenities

Now available for showings! Availability date is flexible.



Your private entrance opens up into a nice, sun-filled open kitchen concept with granite countertops and stainless appliances overlooking the dining/living area.



Beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring throughout with central AC.



In the master bedroom you get a roomy walk-in closet and can relax on your private porch.



Minutes to Boston, Red Line (Kendall/MIT), Green Line (Lechmere), and restaurants.



In-unit washer and dryer.



$3,050/month. Utilities not included. No broker fee.



Excellent credit, references, background check, and verification of income is required.

No smoking or pets, please.



Reach out for a showing. Availability date is flexible.