Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave

297 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue · (617) 453-8928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

297 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Now available for showings! Availability date is flexible.

Your private entrance opens up into a nice, sun-filled open kitchen concept with granite countertops and stainless appliances overlooking the dining/living area.

Beautiful bamboo hardwood flooring throughout with central AC.

In the master bedroom you get a roomy walk-in closet and can relax on your private porch.

Minutes to Boston, Red Line (Kendall/MIT), Green Line (Lechmere), and restaurants.

In-unit washer and dryer.

$3,050/month. Utilities not included. No broker fee.

Excellent credit, references, background check, and verification of income is required.
No smoking or pets, please.

Reach out for a showing. Availability date is flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have any available units?
297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have?
Some of 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave is pet friendly.
Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave offer parking?
No, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave does not offer parking.
Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have a pool?
No, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave does not have a pool.
Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have accessible units?
No, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Cardinal Medeiros Ave has units with dishwashers.
