292 Harvard

No Broker Fee! (Video Walk-through below) Central Sq, 3beds/1bath, Heat/ Hot Water included, Cat Ok Available 9/1 This sun filled three-bedroom apartment features hardwood floor, 3 Huge bedrooms w/ good size closet bedroom Large sunny living room, eat-in kitchen, full tiled bathroom, and a walk-in pantry. Heat and hot water included, coin-op laundry facilities on site.Cat friendly! Prime Mid-Cambridge Location! Right between Harvard Square and Central Square!,5-10 minute Red Line. Perfect for graduate students or professionals. Available September 1st! Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/IFt5tSiLjAg



Terms: One year lease