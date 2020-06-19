All apartments in Cambridge
292 Harvard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

292 Harvard

292 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

292 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
No Broker Fee! (Video Walk-through below) Central Sq, 3beds/1bath, Heat/ Hot Water included, Cat Ok Available 9/1 This sun filled three-bedroom apartment features hardwood floor, 3 Huge bedrooms w/ good size closet bedroom Large sunny living room, eat-in kitchen, full tiled bathroom, and a walk-in pantry. Heat and hot water included, coin-op laundry facilities on site.Cat friendly! Prime Mid-Cambridge Location! Right between Harvard Square and Central Square!,5-10 minute Red Line. Perfect for graduate students or professionals. Available September 1st! Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/IFt5tSiLjAg

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Harvard have any available units?
292 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 Harvard have?
Some of 292 Harvard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
292 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Harvard pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Harvard is pet friendly.
Does 292 Harvard offer parking?
No, 292 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 292 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Harvard have a pool?
No, 292 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 292 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 292 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
