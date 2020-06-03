All apartments in Cambridge
28 Washburn Ave.

28 Washburn Avenue · (617) 921-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Washburn Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Large 2 bedroom apartment ready for September 1st move in. Top floor of 3 family home. Unit features large updated.... *Kitchen *Living Room *Dining Room *2 Bedrooms Kitchen is nicely updated with new cabinets, new dishwasher, disposal and new counters. Comes with fridge, and gas stove with hood vent. Bathroom is renovated with new fixtures and has a window! Living room has nice bay style windows and opens to the dining room. Front and rear porches are exclusively yours! Updated electrical system, just polished hardwoods and fresh paint. New thermo windows throughout and ceiling fans in 3 rooms. Laundry and storage in basement. Driveway parking, but please note how large your car(s) are. Just off Mass Ave in Cambridge - - - Convenient to the REDLINE in Dais or Alewife. Walk a minute to get on local buses. On the Somerville / Cambridge line. North Cambridge Teele Square Davis Square .6 miles walking to DAVIS .9 miles walking to ALEWIFE Walk 1-2 minutes to the 77 bus and go to HARVARD Get on Route 2 in minutes!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Washburn Ave. have any available units?
28 Washburn Ave. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Washburn Ave. have?
Some of 28 Washburn Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Washburn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Washburn Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Washburn Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Washburn Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 28 Washburn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Washburn Ave. does offer parking.
Does 28 Washburn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Washburn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Washburn Ave. have a pool?
No, 28 Washburn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Washburn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 28 Washburn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Washburn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Washburn Ave. has units with dishwashers.
