28 Washburn Ave.

Large 2 bedroom apartment ready for September 1st move in. Top floor of 3 family home. Unit features large updated.... *Kitchen *Living Room *Dining Room *2 Bedrooms Kitchen is nicely updated with new cabinets, new dishwasher, disposal and new counters. Comes with fridge, and gas stove with hood vent. Bathroom is renovated with new fixtures and has a window! Living room has nice bay style windows and opens to the dining room. Front and rear porches are exclusively yours! Updated electrical system, just polished hardwoods and fresh paint. New thermo windows throughout and ceiling fans in 3 rooms. Laundry and storage in basement. Driveway parking, but please note how large your car(s) are. Just off Mass Ave in Cambridge - - - Convenient to the REDLINE in Dais or Alewife. Walk a minute to get on local buses. On the Somerville / Cambridge line. North Cambridge Teele Square Davis Square .6 miles walking to DAVIS .9 miles walking to ALEWIFE Walk 1-2 minutes to the 77 bus and go to HARVARD Get on Route 2 in minutes!



Terms: One year lease