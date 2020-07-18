All apartments in Cambridge
28 Lee St.

28 Lee Street · (617) 864-4600
Location

28 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,880

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION! Awesome second floor 2 bedroom apartment that includes heat and hot water on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined street in Mid-Cambridge! Enjoy hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and newer appliances, exposed brick, built-in-wall AC units, shared coin-op laundry, private storage closet, video intercom system and a common yard. Moments to Mass Ave with all the convenience of Central Sq: Red Line T stop, Whole Foods, shops, bars/restaurants and night life. Only 1/2 mile from Harvard Sq. City living at it's best! Can accommodate move-in date flexibility as early as 8/1. 1 covered car-port garage parking space available for additional rent. Email today for a video tour.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Lee St. have any available units?
28 Lee St. has a unit available for $2,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Lee St. have?
Some of 28 Lee St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Lee St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Lee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Lee St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Lee St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 28 Lee St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Lee St. offers parking.
Does 28 Lee St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Lee St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Lee St. have a pool?
No, 28 Lee St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Lee St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Lee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Lee St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Lee St. has units with dishwashers.
