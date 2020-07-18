28 Lee St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION! Awesome second floor 2 bedroom apartment that includes heat and hot water on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined street in Mid-Cambridge! Enjoy hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and newer appliances, exposed brick, built-in-wall AC units, shared coin-op laundry, private storage closet, video intercom system and a common yard. Moments to Mass Ave with all the convenience of Central Sq: Red Line T stop, Whole Foods, shops, bars/restaurants and night life. Only 1/2 mile from Harvard Sq. City living at it's best! Can accommodate move-in date flexibility as early as 8/1. 1 covered car-port garage parking space available for additional rent. Email today for a video tour.



Terms: One year lease