28 Howard St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Gut renovation of top two floor of multi family home. 2 full baths, laundry in unit, bike/ storage closet on main floor, open concept living/ kitchen/ dining area. 4 good sized bedroom all with good closets. Vaulted ceilings on top floor. Tons of light. Easy walk to Central Square red line and countless shops, cafes, restaurants. Also easy walk to the Charles River and Harvard Business school. This type of quality does not often come available on rental market. Floors will be high quality laminate that offers equal look an superior performance to hardwood, and bedrooms will have new carpet. (Reference #172585)