28 Howard St
28 Howard St

28 Howard Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Howard Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Gut renovation of top two floor of multi family home. 2 full baths, laundry in unit, bike/ storage closet on main floor, open concept living/ kitchen/ dining area. 4 good sized bedroom all with good closets. Vaulted ceilings on top floor. Tons of light. Easy walk to Central Square red line and countless shops, cafes, restaurants. Also easy walk to the Charles River and Harvard Business school. This type of quality does not often come available on rental market. Floors will be high quality laminate that offers equal look an superior performance to hardwood, and bedrooms will have new carpet. (Reference #172585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Howard St have any available units?
28 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Howard St have?
Some of 28 Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
28 Howard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 28 Howard St offer parking?
No, 28 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 28 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Howard St have a pool?
No, 28 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 28 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 28 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.
