216 Columbia Street

16 Columbia Street Apt #2, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 3 bed/1 bath spacious apartment in Central Square. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, very high ceilings and plenty of space in the living room/kitchen, updated bathroom and kitchen with gas cooking, granite countertop and microwave, and bedrooms all comparable in size. HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611852 ]