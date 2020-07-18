All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 216 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
216 Columbia Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

216 Columbia Street

216 Columbia Street · (413) 205-9305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Area IV
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
16 Columbia Street Apt #2, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 3 bed/1 bath spacious apartment in Central Square. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, very high ceilings and plenty of space in the living room/kitchen, updated bathroom and kitchen with gas cooking, granite countertop and microwave, and bedrooms all comparable in size. HALF FEE PAID BY OWNER! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611852 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Columbia Street have any available units?
216 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Columbia Street have?
Some of 216 Columbia Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 216 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 216 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 216 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 216 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 216 Columbia Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity