North Cambridge 2nd floor in a 3 family in great condition and lovingly maintained. 2 equally sized bedrooms, dining room, living room, and eat-in kitchen. Unit features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, front and back porches, tile bathroom, coin-op laundry in the basement. Parking for one car. On Sargent St in Cambridge, you can walk to Davis or Porter Square T in well under a mile. Fenced backyard with patio and shed.