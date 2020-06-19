Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Second floor, deleaded, 2 bed, 1.5 baths, balcony, parking inclu steps to HBS deleaded, This wonderful modern building includes free parking for one car, it has central a/c, its a luxury building, cats ok, washer/dryer in unit wall to wall carpet, fantastic kitchen with D&D and tons of cabinets, near Harvard and HBS, elevator, plant balcony, professional management avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Video tour of exact unit available upon request! Call an experience broker with over 15 years renting in this market



Terms: One year lease