2 Elmer
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

2 Elmer

2 Elmer Street · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Elmer Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Second floor, deleaded, 2 bed, 1.5 baths, balcony, parking inclu steps to HBS deleaded, This wonderful modern building includes free parking for one car, it has central a/c, its a luxury building, cats ok, washer/dryer in unit wall to wall carpet, fantastic kitchen with D&D and tons of cabinets, near Harvard and HBS, elevator, plant balcony, professional management avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Video tour of exact unit available upon request! Call an experience broker with over 15 years renting in this market

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Elmer have any available units?
2 Elmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Elmer have?
Some of 2 Elmer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Elmer currently offering any rent specials?
2 Elmer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Elmer pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Elmer is pet friendly.
Does 2 Elmer offer parking?
Yes, 2 Elmer does offer parking.
Does 2 Elmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Elmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Elmer have a pool?
No, 2 Elmer does not have a pool.
Does 2 Elmer have accessible units?
No, 2 Elmer does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Elmer have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Elmer does not have units with dishwashers.
