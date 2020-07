194 NORFOLK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

PRIME LOCATION FOR THIS ENORMOUS CAMBRIDGE 2 BED 1.5 BATH! THE APARTMENT FEATURES CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, TWO LARGE BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, AND BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, AND AN AMAZING BREAKFAST BAR FOR DINING. UNIQUE LOCATION THAT IS SUPER CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING, 5 MINUTE WALK TO CENTRAL SQUARE, KENDALL SQ, MIT, RED LINE, SHOPS RESTAURANTS, AS WELL AS A SHORT JAUNT TO HARVARD SQUARE !



Terms: One year lease