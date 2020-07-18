All apartments in Cambridge
1800 Massachusetts Avenue
1800 Massachusetts Avenue

1800 Massachusetts Avenue · (508) 243-7477
Location

1800 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1800 · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
1800 Massachusetts Avenue Apt #12-1800, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 07/16/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* LAST PAID MONTH FREE. Updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom Porter Square apartment. This beautiful and spacious unit features an open floor plan with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite counter-tops, Dishwasher, and Stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features En-Suite Bath. Both Bathrooms Renovated with tiled showers. Close to many bars and restaurants, Star Market, and Lesley University. and Heat and hot water included . Off street parking is available for rent. Laundry in building. No dogs. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628732 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
1800 Massachusetts Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 1800 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Massachusetts Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue offers parking.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Massachusetts Avenue has units with dishwashers.
