Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

1800 Massachusetts Avenue Apt #12-1800, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 07/16/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* LAST PAID MONTH FREE. Updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom Porter Square apartment. This beautiful and spacious unit features an open floor plan with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite counter-tops, Dishwasher, and Stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features En-Suite Bath. Both Bathrooms Renovated with tiled showers. Close to many bars and restaurants, Star Market, and Lesley University. and Heat and hot water included . Off street parking is available for rent. Laundry in building. No dogs. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628732 ]