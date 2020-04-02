1648 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

NEWLY RENOVATED One bedrom APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, APPLIANCES AND COUNTERS. PLENTY OF SPACE FOR BED, DINING TABLE AND KITCHEN AND WORK AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS. RENOVATED BATHROOM. SHORT WALK TO HARVARD AND PORTER SQUARES Located steps from Harvard Law and Lesley University, between Harvard and Porter Square, and blocks away from Davis and Inman Square and Route 2. Public transportation is great with the Red Line and 66 Bus right outside. This building is professionally managed and has a live-in superintendent. There is a convenient elevator, laundry facilities and bike storage in the basement. Cambridge Public Library, parks, churches, amazing restaurants are at your doorstep make this building a perfect home.



Terms: One year lease