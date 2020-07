Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a very sunny and spacious top floor unit in a very small Association that is literally steps to Harvard University. It enjoys great closet space and is comprised of a large living room, dining room, bedroom, full bathroom and a separate cozy kitchen. The landlord requires a first month rent and security deposit. Please call for more information or to schedule an appointment to view the unit.



Terms: One year lease