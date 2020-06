Amenities

Lovely third floor 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in an apartment building Spacious bedrooms, large living room, galley kitchen. Laundry is in the unit. Kitchen has dishwasher and disposal. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. One off street parking included. APPLY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!! ******Broker Fee applies one month s rent upon approval****** ******Disclaimer the pictures may be from another unit and layout may vary.**** Availability and price subject to change.



Terms: One year lease