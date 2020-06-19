All apartments in Cambridge
15 Lee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:49 PM

15 Lee

15 Lee Street · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1. Washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and large patio. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Please note: kitchen has brown cabinets , not white as shown in picture, the rest is the same. .Pictures of kitchen coming with the actual cabinets. Lovely deleaded townhouse on three levels with outdoor private patio with lots of trees in Mid Cambridge. All hardwood floors, renovated kitchen. Fantastic sun. Will rent fast. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Lee have any available units?
15 Lee has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Lee have?
Some of 15 Lee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Lee currently offering any rent specials?
15 Lee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Lee pet-friendly?
No, 15 Lee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 15 Lee offer parking?
Yes, 15 Lee does offer parking.
Does 15 Lee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Lee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Lee have a pool?
No, 15 Lee does not have a pool.
Does 15 Lee have accessible units?
No, 15 Lee does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Lee have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Lee does not have units with dishwashers.
