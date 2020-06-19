Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 1. Washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and large patio. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Please note: kitchen has brown cabinets , not white as shown in picture, the rest is the same. .Pictures of kitchen coming with the actual cabinets. Lovely deleaded townhouse on three levels with outdoor private patio with lots of trees in Mid Cambridge. All hardwood floors, renovated kitchen. Fantastic sun. Will rent fast. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease