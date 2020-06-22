All apartments in Cambridge
15 Granville Rd.
Last updated June 5 2020

15 Granville Rd.

15 Granville Road · (617) 851-1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Granville Road, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEES! Available 9/1 This Newly renovated, gorgeous three bedroom is located just off Huron Ave. Mins to Radcliffe The apartment is also just minutes to Harvard Square, which has a lot to offer such as all kinds of shops, restaurants, bars etc... The apartment has hardwood floors, white walls, new windows, laundry in the basement. The apartment was also recently updated with beautiful cabinets, new dishwasher, fridge and stove in the kitchen and has 2 full bathrooms! The apartment is on the 1st floor. The requirement for signing a ONE page, ONE year lease is the last month's rent!! There are no other fees or deposits. We are a small family business and do not require the crazy fees!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Granville Rd. have any available units?
15 Granville Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Granville Rd. have?
Some of 15 Granville Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Granville Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Granville Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Granville Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Granville Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 15 Granville Rd. offer parking?
No, 15 Granville Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Granville Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Granville Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Granville Rd. have a pool?
No, 15 Granville Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Granville Rd. have accessible units?
No, 15 Granville Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Granville Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Granville Rd. has units with dishwashers.
