Amenities
The MOST Affordable unit to rent in Kendall Square! Two room garden level studio sized unit in the heart of Kendall Sq! This unit includes Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit for tenant's use as well as an updated Open Concept Kitchen with plenty of closet space & UTILITIES INCLUDED (Heat, HW & Electricity). This unit is available for immediate move in and has the option to be completely furnished for additional charge. No Smoking No Pets-Only Mins to Kendall, Central Square, Lechmere, and transportation. ACT FAST! Contact today to see virtual tour.