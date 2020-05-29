All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 145 Otis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
145 Otis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

145 Otis

145 Otis Street · (617) 861-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

145 Otis Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 99999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The MOST Affordable unit to rent in Kendall Square! Two room garden level studio sized unit in the heart of Kendall Sq! This unit includes Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit for tenant's use as well as an updated Open Concept Kitchen with plenty of closet space & UTILITIES INCLUDED (Heat, HW & Electricity). This unit is available for immediate move in and has the option to be completely furnished for additional charge. No Smoking No Pets-Only Mins to Kendall, Central Square, Lechmere, and transportation. ACT FAST! Contact today to see virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Otis have any available units?
145 Otis has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Otis have?
Some of 145 Otis's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Otis currently offering any rent specials?
145 Otis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Otis pet-friendly?
No, 145 Otis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 145 Otis offer parking?
No, 145 Otis does not offer parking.
Does 145 Otis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Otis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Otis have a pool?
No, 145 Otis does not have a pool.
Does 145 Otis have accessible units?
No, 145 Otis does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Otis have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Otis does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 145 Otis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity