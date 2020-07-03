14 Clarendon Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom near Davis and Tufts, cat ok - Property Id: 262521



Somerville West on Clarendon Ave, walk to Teele Square, the red line at Davis and Tufts University, near shopping, restaurants and social activities: attractive, spacious 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, porch, fee, cat ok, available September 1st

2200 plus utilities Video tour is available

Sander Real Estate

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/14-clarendon-ave-somerville-ma-unit-2/262521

No Dogs Allowed



