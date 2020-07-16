Rent Calculator
134 Oxford St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 5
134 Oxford St.
134 Oxford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
134 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Oxford St. have any available units?
134 Oxford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 134 Oxford St. currently offering any rent specials?
134 Oxford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Oxford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Oxford St. is pet friendly.
Does 134 Oxford St. offer parking?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not offer parking.
Does 134 Oxford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Oxford St. have a pool?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not have a pool.
Does 134 Oxford St. have accessible units?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Oxford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Oxford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Oxford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
