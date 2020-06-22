133 Erie St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This unit features gleaming hardwood throughout, tastefully done neutral paint. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hand crafted cabinetry with an open floor plan to the living room. Nice size bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bathrooms have beautiful stone and tile work and new vanity. It is the heart of Cambridge, nestled in the quaint Cambridgeport community. Laundry is in the unit, on street permit parking only (Cambridge parking permit only $25/per year). This is a must see - will not last - 9/1 move in. Call today! Water and sewer is separately metered and a tenant responsibility and paid quarterly Tenant also pays gas for heat/hot water/stove and electric for lights/outlets.



Terms: One year lease