All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 133 Erie St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
133 Erie St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

133 Erie St.

133 Erie Street · (857) 204-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

133 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This unit features gleaming hardwood throughout, tastefully done neutral paint. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hand crafted cabinetry with an open floor plan to the living room. Nice size bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bathrooms have beautiful stone and tile work and new vanity. It is the heart of Cambridge, nestled in the quaint Cambridgeport community. Laundry is in the unit, on street permit parking only (Cambridge parking permit only $25/per year). This is a must see - will not last - 9/1 move in. Call today! Water and sewer is separately metered and a tenant responsibility and paid quarterly Tenant also pays gas for heat/hot water/stove and electric for lights/outlets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Erie St. have any available units?
133 Erie St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Erie St. have?
Some of 133 Erie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Erie St. currently offering any rent specials?
133 Erie St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Erie St. pet-friendly?
No, 133 Erie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 133 Erie St. offer parking?
Yes, 133 Erie St. does offer parking.
Does 133 Erie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Erie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Erie St. have a pool?
No, 133 Erie St. does not have a pool.
Does 133 Erie St. have accessible units?
No, 133 Erie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Erie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Erie St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 Erie St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave
Cambridge, MA 02141
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity