Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning, spacious professionally managed studio for rent in East Cambridge. The unit features gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings with ample windows that will drench the apartment with natural sun-light. Ample closet space throughout. Conveniently located near public transportation, MIT, Harvard, minutes away from major highway, downtown Boston and all the entertainment Cambridge has to offer!