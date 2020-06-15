All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

12 Saint Paul St. #3

12 Saint Paul Street · (617) 522-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Saint Paul Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Saint Paul St. #3 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
12 Saint Paul St. #3 Available 07/01/20 2BD 2 Bath Loft in Cambridge Central Square Next to WholeFoods - A spacious 2B/2B two-floor apartment and Loft in a prime location in Central. 2 minutes walking distance to Wholefoods, 5 minutes walking distance to Central train station, 5 minutes walking distance to H-Mart, 10 minutes walking distance to MIT and Harvard. Close to a lot of nice shopping and dinning places. Enjoy a Jacuzzi tub in one bathroom, lots of closet and pantry space. Laundry in the unit. Parking space available. The condo is located on the third floor of a penthouse. The neighborhood is very safe and quiet. Perfect condo for students from MIT and Harvard and anyone who likes Cambridge.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required

For more information or showing please call,

Zachary Hall
Listing Agent
Dependable Real Estate, Inc
Email: zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com
C:617.553-4717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4616847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have any available units?
12 Saint Paul St. #3 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 12 Saint Paul St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Saint Paul St. #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Saint Paul St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 does offer parking.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have a pool?
No, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Saint Paul St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Saint Paul St. #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
