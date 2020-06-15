Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

12 Saint Paul St. #3 Available 07/01/20 2BD 2 Bath Loft in Cambridge Central Square Next to WholeFoods - A spacious 2B/2B two-floor apartment and Loft in a prime location in Central. 2 minutes walking distance to Wholefoods, 5 minutes walking distance to Central train station, 5 minutes walking distance to H-Mart, 10 minutes walking distance to MIT and Harvard. Close to a lot of nice shopping and dinning places. Enjoy a Jacuzzi tub in one bathroom, lots of closet and pantry space. Laundry in the unit. Parking space available. The condo is located on the third floor of a penthouse. The neighborhood is very safe and quiet. Perfect condo for students from MIT and Harvard and anyone who likes Cambridge.



First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required



For more information or showing please call,



Zachary Hall

Listing Agent

Dependable Real Estate, Inc

Email: zachary@dependablere.com

zhall@rpmboston.com

C:617.553-4717



No Pets Allowed



