12 Prince St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

12 Prince St.

12 Prince Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Prince Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Incredible location in Cambridge s highly sought after Cambridgeport area! Just minutes from Red Line at Central station as well as many major MBTA bus routes for an easy commute! Close to shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife and bars, & much more! Convenient to Harvard University, Central Square, Lesley University, Kendall Square, MIT, Inman Square, parks along the Charles River, Harvard Business School, as well as a quick ride on the Red Line to Downtown Boston, Mass General Hospital, Boston Common, South Station commuter trains, Beacon Hill, and all that the Boston area has to offer!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Prince St. have any available units?
12 Prince St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 12 Prince St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Prince St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Prince St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Prince St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 12 Prince St. offer parking?
No, 12 Prince St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Prince St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Prince St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Prince St. have a pool?
No, 12 Prince St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Prince St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Prince St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Prince St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Prince St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Prince St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Prince St. does not have units with air conditioning.
