Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1105 Mass

1105 Massachusetts Ave · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available July 1. High floor. Elevator building. Renovated common areas. Parking available for $195 per month . Great corner unit with large bedrooms, kitchen with large opening onto living dining area, great skyline views of Back Bay , all hardwood floors, Both bedrooms good size, one approx a foot wider, although same closet space in both and both easily fit queen bed, dresser and desk. Short video tours available upon request or tour available. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting first for fast response. 856.891.1550

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Mass have any available units?
1105 Mass has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Mass have?
Some of 1105 Mass's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Mass currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Mass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Mass pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Mass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1105 Mass offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Mass offers parking.
Does 1105 Mass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Mass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Mass have a pool?
No, 1105 Mass does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Mass have accessible units?
No, 1105 Mass does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Mass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Mass does not have units with dishwashers.
