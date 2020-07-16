Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Available July 1. High floor. Elevator building. Renovated common areas. Parking available for $195 per month . Great corner unit with large bedrooms, kitchen with large opening onto living dining area, great skyline views of Back Bay , all hardwood floors, Both bedrooms good size, one approx a foot wider, although same closet space in both and both easily fit queen bed, dresser and desk. Short video tours available upon request or tour available. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting first for fast response. 856.891.1550



Terms: One year lease