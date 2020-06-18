All apartments in Cambridge
109 Webster Ave.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

109 Webster Ave.

109 Webster Avenue · (617) 947-0058
Location

109 Webster Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Virtual Tour Available* Exceptional fully renovated three-bedroom two bathroom unit in the heart of Kendall Square. This property just received a full renovation, be the first to call these new apartments home. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. The kitchen is fully renovated featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, and abundant custom cabinetry. The bathrooms are tiled, also featuring new fixtures. Large windows surround the unit and provide for excellent exposure. Original woodwork and brick remain to add to the old Cambridge charm of this property. Enjoy being moments to One Kendall, Kendall Square, and all the unique eateries and shops this area boasts. Very convenient to Cambridge Brewing, Lamplighter Brewing, Lord Hobo, and many other bars and restaurants. Easy access to the Central and Kendall Sq Red Line T, MIT, The Charles, and Whole Foods. Landlord is paying a half brokerage fee for leases starting before 9/1/20.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Webster Ave. have any available units?
109 Webster Ave. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Webster Ave. have?
Some of 109 Webster Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Webster Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
109 Webster Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Webster Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 109 Webster Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 109 Webster Ave. offer parking?
No, 109 Webster Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 109 Webster Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Webster Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Webster Ave. have a pool?
No, 109 Webster Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 109 Webster Ave. have accessible units?
No, 109 Webster Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Webster Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Webster Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
