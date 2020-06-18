109 Webster Ave.

Amenities

*Virtual Tour Available* Exceptional fully renovated three-bedroom two bathroom unit in the heart of Kendall Square. This property just received a full renovation, be the first to call these new apartments home. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. The kitchen is fully renovated featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, and abundant custom cabinetry. The bathrooms are tiled, also featuring new fixtures. Large windows surround the unit and provide for excellent exposure. Original woodwork and brick remain to add to the old Cambridge charm of this property. Enjoy being moments to One Kendall, Kendall Square, and all the unique eateries and shops this area boasts. Very convenient to Cambridge Brewing, Lamplighter Brewing, Lord Hobo, and many other bars and restaurants. Easy access to the Central and Kendall Sq Red Line T, MIT, The Charles, and Whole Foods. Landlord is paying a half brokerage fee for leases starting before 9/1/20.



Terms: One year lease