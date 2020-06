Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Located in highly sought after Huron Village on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home, this sunny very spacious 2+ bedroom apartment features gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room and separate dining room. A private office space is located off the living room with access to the 3 season front porch! Eat in kitchen with dishwasher, and 2 generously sized bedrooms. There's even a large rear porch! High ceilings with lots of windows. Available to move in anytime between Now and 6/1/2020.



Terms: One year lease