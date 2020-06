Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom condo directly across from Cypress Street Park and the D Line Branch of the Green Line Trolley-located a stone's throw from Rt 9 (Huntington/Boylston) between Brookline Village and Brookline Hills- Walking distance to Coolidge Corner & a 5 minute drive to Jamaica Plain and the Longwood Medical District. Features include: hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, spacious kitchen with loads of cabinet space, on-site parking available, rear deck, & more