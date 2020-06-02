All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

78 Pond

78 Pond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

78 Pond Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Relax in the sunfilled enclosed balcony of this large 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with lots of afternoon sun. Located in a great pet-friendly building with 24-hour security health and fitness club swimming pool tennis courts and direct access across the street to Leverett Pond and Emerald Necklace walking paths. Features: Elevator Fitness Center Hardwood Floors Laundry in Building Security System Storage Swimming Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Pond have any available units?
78 Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 78 Pond have?
Some of 78 Pond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Pond currently offering any rent specials?
78 Pond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Pond is pet friendly.
Does 78 Pond offer parking?
No, 78 Pond does not offer parking.
Does 78 Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Pond have a pool?
Yes, 78 Pond has a pool.
Does 78 Pond have accessible units?
No, 78 Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Pond have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Pond does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Pond does not have units with air conditioning.
