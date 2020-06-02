Amenities

Relax in the sunfilled enclosed balcony of this large 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with lots of afternoon sun. Located in a great pet-friendly building with 24-hour security health and fitness club swimming pool tennis courts and direct access across the street to Leverett Pond and Emerald Necklace walking paths. Features: Elevator Fitness Center Hardwood Floors Laundry in Building Security System Storage Swimming Pool.