All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 7 regent Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
7 regent Cir.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

7 regent Cir.

7 Regent Circle · (617) 262-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Regent Circle, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully fully furnished and spacious 2 bedroom condominium unit with hardwood floors, custom decorative fire place, kitchen with granite countertop and high ceilings. Great location near C and D green lines. Easy access to Star market and Whole Foods, Dean park, shops and restaurants. Hot water, electricity, storage in the basement and assigned parking space are included. There is laundry in the basement. Landlord would consider renting for shorter term starting at 6-month lease.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 regent Cir. have any available units?
7 regent Cir. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 regent Cir. have?
Some of 7 regent Cir.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 regent Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
7 regent Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 regent Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 7 regent Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 7 regent Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 7 regent Cir. offers parking.
Does 7 regent Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 regent Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 regent Cir. have a pool?
No, 7 regent Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 7 regent Cir. have accessible units?
No, 7 regent Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 regent Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 regent Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 regent Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 regent Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7 regent Cir.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity