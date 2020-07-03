69 Babcock St. 6S

Amenities
Unit 6S Available 09/01/20 2 BR + Office / 2 BATH * MOD KITCHEN & BATHS - Property Id: 206663
SEPTEMBER 1.
BROOKLINE / COOLIDGE CORNER.
2 BEDROOM + Office (or 3rd SMALL BEDROOM)
with 2 BATHS (1 Tub, 1 Shower).
RENOVATED MODERN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
(Including DISHWASHER) and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING.
MODERN BATHS.
HARDWOOD FLOORS.
CONVENIENT to:
COOLIDGE CORNER'S RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, and CINEMA;
The "T", LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area, WASHINGTON SQ.,
and Short Commute to BACK BAY.
Property Id 206663
No Dogs Allowed
