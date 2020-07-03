All apartments in Brookline
69 Babcock St. 6S
69 Babcock St. 6S

69 Babcock St · (617) 319-5787
Location

69 Babcock St, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6S · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 6S Available 09/01/20 2 BR + Office / 2 BATH * MOD KITCHEN & BATHS - Property Id: 206663

*** 3D TOUR of this APARTMENT Available ***
(and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.

SEPTEMBER 1.

*** ( NO BROKER'S FEE! ) ***.

BROOKLINE / COOLIDGE CORNER.

2 BEDROOM + Office (or 3rd SMALL BEDROOM)
with 2 BATHS (1 Tub, 1 Shower).

RENOVATED MODERN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
(Including DISHWASHER) and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.

CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING.
MODERN BATHS.
HARDWOOD FLOORS.

*** ( NO BROKER'S FEE! ) ***.

CONVENIENT to:
COOLIDGE CORNER'S RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, and CINEMA;
The "T", LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area, WASHINGTON SQ.,
and Short Commute to BACK BAY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/69-babcock-st.-brookline-ma-unit-6s/206663
Property Id 206663

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have any available units?
69 Babcock St. 6S has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Babcock St. 6S have?
Some of 69 Babcock St. 6S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Babcock St. 6S currently offering any rent specials?
69 Babcock St. 6S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Babcock St. 6S pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Babcock St. 6S is pet friendly.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S offer parking?
No, 69 Babcock St. 6S does not offer parking.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Babcock St. 6S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have a pool?
No, 69 Babcock St. 6S does not have a pool.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have accessible units?
No, 69 Babcock St. 6S does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Babcock St. 6S has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Babcock St. 6S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69 Babcock St. 6S has units with air conditioning.
