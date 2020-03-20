Amenities

49 Cameron Street, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 32737648 Rent: $1,700 / Month Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water One bed, one full bath , new hardwood floor, extra closets, heat and hot water are included in the rent, laundry and storage in the basement ceiling fan. Lights in all rooms. FEATURES Ceiling Fan(s) Hardwood Floors For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3583929 ]