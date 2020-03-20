All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

49 Cameron Street

49 Cameron St · (617) 602-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Cameron St, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
49 Cameron Street, Brookline, MA 02445 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 32737648 Rent: $1,700 / Month Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water One bed, one full bath , new hardwood floor, extra closets, heat and hot water are included in the rent, laundry and storage in the basement ceiling fan. Lights in all rooms. FEATURES Ceiling Fan(s) Hardwood Floors For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3583929 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Cameron Street have any available units?
49 Cameron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 49 Cameron Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Cameron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Cameron Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Cameron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 49 Cameron Street offer parking?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Cameron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Cameron Street have a pool?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Cameron Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Cameron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Cameron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Cameron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
