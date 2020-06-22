455 Harvard St

Amenities

OPEN NOW!! Newest luxury building in Brookline located in the heart of Coolidge Corner. High-end living matched with a highly desirable location. 455 Harvard features oversized layouts, a fitness center, modern security and package systems, recycling and refuse chutes, and more. This one plus den is absolutely stunning. Unit features include laundry, brand new everything, closets with shelving systems, and ease of access from the building elevator. Luxury finishes include Caesar-stone countertops with breakfast bar waterfall, all stainless appliances, floating vanities, and soaking depth tubs. Come see the beautiful architecture and attention to detail that was put into this amazing luxury building. Residences at 455 Harvard Feature the Following In-Unit Amenities: FINISHED CLOSETS ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS INDIVIDUAL HEATING & COOLING USB PORTS SPACIOUS BATHROOMS SOUNDPROOF INSULATION PRIVATE OUTDOOR AREAS IN-UNIT LAUNDRY HARDWOOD FLOORS CAESAR-STONE COUNTERTOPS GARAGE PARKING BREAKFAST BAR HIGH CEILINGS VIRTUAL INTERCOM