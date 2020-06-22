All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 455 Harvard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
455 Harvard St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

455 Harvard St

455 Harvard Street · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

455 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
OPEN NOW!! Newest luxury building in Brookline located in the heart of Coolidge Corner. High-end living matched with a highly desirable location. 455 Harvard features oversized layouts, a fitness center, modern security and package systems, recycling and refuse chutes, and more. This one plus den is absolutely stunning. Unit features include laundry, brand new everything, closets with shelving systems, and ease of access from the building elevator. Luxury finishes include Caesar-stone countertops with breakfast bar waterfall, all stainless appliances, floating vanities, and soaking depth tubs. Come see the beautiful architecture and attention to detail that was put into this amazing luxury building. Residences at 455 Harvard Feature the Following In-Unit Amenities: FINISHED CLOSETS ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS INDIVIDUAL HEATING &amp; COOLING USB PORTS SPACIOUS BATHROOMS SOUNDPROOF INSULATION PRIVATE OUTDOOR AREAS IN-UNIT LAUNDRY HARDWOOD FLOORS CAESAR-STONE COUNTERTOPS GARAGE PARKING BREAKFAST BAR HIGH CEILINGS VIRTUAL INTERCOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Harvard St have any available units?
455 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 455 Harvard St have?
Some of 455 Harvard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
455 Harvard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Harvard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Harvard St is pet friendly.
Does 455 Harvard St offer parking?
Yes, 455 Harvard St does offer parking.
Does 455 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Harvard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 455 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 455 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 455 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Harvard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Harvard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 Harvard St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 455 Harvard St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity