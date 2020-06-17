All apartments in Brookline
44 Washington St.
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:15 AM

44 Washington St.

44 Washington Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.

The 500 sq. ft. studio features New Bamboo Hardwood floor, new tub, new vanity and upgrade granite kitchen with all major appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator and stove), comfortable Queen sized bed (linens included) and a huge walk-in closet.

Rent includes electricity, internet and cable. $275 one time move-in fee required by Brookhouse condo Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Washington St. have any available units?
44 Washington St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Washington St. have?
Some of 44 Washington St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
44 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 44 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 44 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 44 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 44 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 44 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 44 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 44 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
