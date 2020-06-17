44 Washington St.

Amenities

Furnished studio in BrookHouse Condominium - just walking distance to Longwood Medical! This is a residential apartment in a luxury living, self-contained community. Close to Brookline Village and Bostons beautiful Emerald Necklace parkland.



The 500 sq. ft. studio features New Bamboo Hardwood floor, new tub, new vanity and upgrade granite kitchen with all major appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator and stove), comfortable Queen sized bed (linens included) and a huge walk-in closet.



Rent includes electricity, internet and cable. $275 one time move-in fee required by Brookhouse condo Association.